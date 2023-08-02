SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

