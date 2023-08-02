Edge Capital Group LLC Has $16.67 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,364 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $430.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

