Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,972,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 213,200 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $216,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

