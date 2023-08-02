Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 430 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

DexCom Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.94 and a 52 week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,025 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.