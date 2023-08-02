D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $12.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

NYSE DHI opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.36.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,462.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

