Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $64,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $64,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 106,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $2,894,674.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,032,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,401,458.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 536,277 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,196 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

