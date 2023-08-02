Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Raises Dividend to $1.35 Per Share

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $33.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $349.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.78.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

