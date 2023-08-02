Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,141,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

