IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.15 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.85-$1.15 EPS.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.21.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $906,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,336,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,319,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,247,862. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

