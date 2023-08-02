Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Raised to $5.50

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.75 to $5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lowered Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Sirius XM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 10,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115,968 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254,662 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 425.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,008,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $31,127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7,185.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,315,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

