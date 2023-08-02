Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 923,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 67.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

