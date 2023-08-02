SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPSC. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $175.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.39. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $114.71 and a twelve month high of $196.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

