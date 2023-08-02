New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Up to $74.05

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.05, but opened at $84.00. New Relic shares last traded at $83.98, with a volume of 3,839,364 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NEWR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total value of $23,855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,143,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total value of $23,855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,143,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $612,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $893,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,063 shares of company stock valued at $28,408,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in New Relic by 71.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth $345,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 28.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth $113,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.