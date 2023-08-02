Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WDC. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after buying an additional 7,511,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,074,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7,409.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,186,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,553,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,747 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

