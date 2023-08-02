Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.