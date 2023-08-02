ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMGN. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 119.82%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

