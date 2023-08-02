SoFi Technologies’ (SOFI) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SOFI. Bank of America increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SoFi Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.23.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 181,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

