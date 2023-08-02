Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 40.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

