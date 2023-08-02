Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

VET stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $408.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.17 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 43.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VET. Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.