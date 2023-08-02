Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,169 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,953,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADX opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

