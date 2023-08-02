Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.