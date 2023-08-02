Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,845 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $133.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.72. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.89.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.