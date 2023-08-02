Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in Medtronic by 17.0% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 11.6% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 31.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

