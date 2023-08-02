Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,510 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,088,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,798 shares of company stock valued at $672,471 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTON opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

