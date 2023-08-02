Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FE opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.