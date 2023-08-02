Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,450 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $541.07 million, a P/E ratio of 125.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $717.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

