Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,359,000 after purchasing an additional 189,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,557,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after purchasing an additional 66,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,336,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 432,636 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 346,259 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Insider Activity

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,634,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,312,124.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $386,900. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Stories

