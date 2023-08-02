Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.