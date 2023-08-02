Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 59,544 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $105.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

