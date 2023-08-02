Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 292 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,369 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.