1,885 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,890 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $185.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.72 and a 200-day moving average of $170.69. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.