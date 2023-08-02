Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,228 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 244,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 268,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9,139.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 577,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after buying an additional 571,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 3.2 %

ZTO stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.