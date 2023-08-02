Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 75,000 Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Qiagen by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 88.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Qiagen by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

NYSE QGEN opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

