Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.79.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.8 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $175.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.93 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

