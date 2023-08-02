Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 97 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $465.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.23, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.12 and its 200 day moving average is $309.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

