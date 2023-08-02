Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $465.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 242.23, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

