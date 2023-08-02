Sanchez Wealth Management Group Invests $320,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $465.07 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 242.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

