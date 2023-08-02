Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $302.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.97. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.92.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

