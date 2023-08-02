Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after acquiring an additional 408,073 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 505,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,433,000 after acquiring an additional 257,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $139.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,234,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.