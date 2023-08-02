Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO stock opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $67.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

