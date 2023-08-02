Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 200 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $153,411,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $117,087,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,232,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after buying an additional 1,218,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $97.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.26.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

