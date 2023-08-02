Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $165.96 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average of $133.12.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

