Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 128.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 281,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 127,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1983 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

