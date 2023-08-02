Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECVT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $2,917,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 94,930 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecovyst

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $152,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,731,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,757,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecovyst Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.54 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Ecovyst Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.