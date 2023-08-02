Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

