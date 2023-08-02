Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRO opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

