Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 135.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1,816.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,816,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $19,464,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $16,959,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $9,989,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.94 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $302,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAUR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

