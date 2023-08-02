Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $49,000 Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 179.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Atkore were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 128.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 134.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.52. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $163.71.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

