Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 268 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $78.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

