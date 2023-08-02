Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,664,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after buying an additional 259,535 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,376,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 380,401 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 49,687 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 142,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 92,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.42.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 51.10% and a net margin of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

